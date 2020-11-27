Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare price drops for Black Friday from $95

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBlack Friday 2020Novation
$60 off From $95

Novation has now kicked off some notable Black Friday Launchpad controller deals for music producers and Logic Pro users. We are now tracking up to $60 off various models across the lineup. Apple and Novation teamed up earlier this year to offer full support for the grid-based controllers inside of the latest version of Logic Pro (also compatible with Ableton Live and other DAWs) and has since added the flagship Launchpad Pro MK3 to the list. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of the best prices of the year in today’s Black Friday Launchpad controller deals. 

Black Friday Launchpad controller deals:

You will also find markdowns directly from Novation right here, but Amazon is slightly undercutting those listings at the moment. You can learn more about Logic Pro support for the Launchpad controllers here (the Pro MK3 wasn’t officially supported at the time of writing though). 

Then head over to our Apple guide where you will find some of the best deals of the year to upgrade your recording rig. Those include iPad Pro, the new MacBooks, and much more.

More on the Novation Launchpad Pro MK3:

  • Our Deepest Ableton Live Integration — Launch clips and scenes, access mixer, device and transport controls, and quantize, duplicate and double, all without touching your mouse
  • 64 Super-sensitive RGB Pads — Large RGB velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads give you a perfect reflection of your Ableton Live session, making it easier than ever to see your clips and play your instruments dynamically and expressively
  • Powerful Four-track, 32-step Sequencer — Create full tracks with Launchpad Pro’s built-in sequencer, featuring eight-note polyphony, pattern chaining and scenes to create and trigger longer sequences, and probability and mutation controls to keep your tracks evolving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Black Friday 2020 Novation

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Frida...
Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off app...
Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, ...
Digital artists can save up to 25% on Wacom drawing tab...
Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and sc...
Simple Modern tumbler and water bottles now start from ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25+

Black Friday Switch accessory deals from $9.50: PowerA controllers, cases, more

$9.50+ Learn More
Reg. $60+

Latest-gen. wireless Xbox controllers hit Amazon low for Black Friday, deals from $39

From $39 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Save up to 50%

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $33

$33+ Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Amazon Launchpad gift guide unwraps unique and unexpected present ideas

Learn More
Reg. $60

Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live! Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Maker, Zelda, more

From $30 Learn More

LEGO expands Modular Building collection with new 2,900-piece Police Station

Read more Learn More