Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare price drops for Black Friday from $95

Novation has now kicked off some notable Black Friday Launchpad controller deals for music producers and Logic Pro users. We are now tracking up to $60 off various models across the lineup. Apple and Novation teamed up earlier this year to offer full support for the grid-based controllers inside of the latest version of Logic Pro (also compatible with Ableton Live and other DAWs) and has since added the flagship Launchpad Pro MK3 to the list. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of the best prices of the year in today’s Black Friday Launchpad controller deals.

You will also find markdowns directly from Novation right here, but Amazon is slightly undercutting those listings at the moment. You can learn more about Logic Pro support for the Launchpad controllers here (the Pro MK3 wasn’t officially supported at the time of writing though).

Then head over to our Apple guide where you will find some of the best deals of the year to upgrade your recording rig. Those include iPad Pro, the new MacBooks, and much more.

Our Deepest Ableton Live Integration — Launch clips and scenes, access mixer, device and transport controls, and quantize, duplicate and double, all without touching your mouse

64 Super-sensitive RGB Pads — Large RGB velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads give you a perfect reflection of your Ableton Live session, making it easier than ever to see your clips and play your instruments dynamically and expressively

Powerful Four-track, 32-step Sequencer — Create full tracks with Launchpad Pro’s built-in sequencer, featuring eight-note polyphony, pattern chaining and scenes to create and trigger longer sequences, and probability and mutation controls to keep your tracks evolving

