Disney Cyber Monday deals up to 30% off: Toys, t-shirts, blankets, much more

30% off From $5

After tracking a series of smaller early holiday sales, the Disney Cyber Monday deals are now live at up to 30% off. From apparel and toys to collectible dolls, home goods, sleepwear, and even holiday ornaments, now’s your chance to score some rare deals on official Disney gear. The deals start from under $5 and free shipping is available on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Hit the jump for a closer look at the Disney Black Friday deals. 

Disney Cyber Monday deals:

(Update 11/28 11:00 a.m.): Disney has now launched its Cyber Monday sales offering 30% off orders of $200, 25% off $150 or more, 20% off $100 and $15% off purchases of $75 or more. And that’s on top of many of the items already being marked down. 

The official Disney Cyber Monday deals are now live at up to 30% off (or more) with offers across just about every product category. Whether it’s the mini Disney fans in your life or your personal collection, these are some of the deepest deals of the year and are still available for shipping well ahead of Christmas. As we mentioned above, you’ll find deep deals on apparel, collectible dolls, action figures, and much more. There are some handy links to the most notable sections of the sale in the list below:

You can browse through the rest of the Disney Black Friday deals right here and be sure to check back as more products will likely see price drops throughout the week. 

Speaking of Disney, be sure to hit up our latest Black Friday LEGO sale for Star Wars, Marvel, and more building kits starting from $6, not to mention the new Disney Art mosaics. We also have some solid deals on Disney advent calendars in this morning’s Gold Box at Amazon. 

More on the Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure:

Buzz Lightyear is never at a loss for words. Everyone’s favorite Space Ranger has plenty to say as this talking action figure. Featuring more than 10 phrases, plus laser lights, Buzz starts speaking when he detects another interactive character nearby. Press blue, red, and green buttons on front to hear 10+ phrases including ”This planet is toxic,” ”Scanning perimeter,” and ”Laser at full power”

