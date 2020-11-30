While its Black Friday sale is still in full swing, DiscountMags has now dropped quite a notable 1-day Cyber Monday magazine sale. Today’s sale event features some major discounts on bundles starting from just $3 per year and includes all of the most popular titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Popular Mechanics, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, Golf Digest, and many more. Head below for a closer look at the DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine sale.

Cyber Monday magazine sale:

If you’re looking for individual title deals, head over to the ongoing Black Friday event. However, if you’re interested in some multi-magazine bundles, the per-title prices in the Cyber Monday sale are even better. You can score any three titles in the sale for $12, five for $18, or 10 of them for $30. Simply add any of the titles on this landing page to your bundle and the prices will drop at check out. Even if you only opt for the three magazine bundle, you’re still looking at the best prices around at $4 each with free shipping every month.

This is a great way to refresh or extend multiple subscriptions in one fell swoop at a major discount. Or to score a bundle of easy gifts you can send to various addresses with a gift note directly from the DiscountMags checkout page.

All of the titles in the DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine sale ship free, carry no sales tax, and will never renew on you or the person you’re gifting them too. Browse through everything right here.

Prefer you some digital reads instead? The Amazon Cyber Monday Kindle eBook sale starts at just $1 with up to 80% in savings. Don’t forget to score your Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies and dive into the ongoing ComiXology holiday sales for your discounted fix of Marvel, DC, and manga reads.

More on Wired magazine:

