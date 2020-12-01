Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Prune, more

All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. You’ll find a host of Cyber Monday price drops down below that are still live (if you’re quick) and we are now ready to add even more to the list. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Where Shadows Slumber, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Prune, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced, CHAMBER, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone returning to its all-time low at $250 off. We also spotted HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 dropping to its best price in months at $300 (save 21%). Then head over to our smartphone gear roundup and this morning’s Anker Gold Box for all of today’s best Android accessory price drops. 

More on Where Shadows Slumber:

Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey. The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.

