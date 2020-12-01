Digital gift cards up to 20% off: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Aeropostale, Doordash, Netflix, more

We are now tracking a number of notable post-Cyber Monday gift card deals starting from $40. These can be great for stocking stuffers or for sending as digital gifts over the holidays to folks you won’t get a chance to see this year. You’re looking at as much as 20% in savings at places like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Aeropostale, Doordash, and more. Even if you don’t use them as gifts, having some discounted credit in your pocket is always useful. Hit the fold for a look at everything.

Today’s gift card deals:

If you prefer to take the tech route for your stocking stuffers, dive in to today’s Anker Gold Box sale with options starting from just $16. Our Smartphone Accessories roundups are another great resource for finding small, affordable tech items with options starting from $4 today.

More on Home Depot gift cards:

Whether remodeling your kitchen or purchasing new appliances and power tools, The Home Depot provides products and services for all your home improvement needs. Buy $100 The Home Depot Gift Card Get $10 Bonus! ($110 Value). Gift Card is valid for the purchase of merchandise/services at any The Home Depot® store in the U.S., Canada and online.

