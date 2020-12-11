Today Leica has unveiled the latest addition to its line of cameras with the new SL2-S. This run-and-gun camera is “cheaper” than the flagship SL2 but still comes in at a salty $4,895. Branded with all of the familiar matte black finishes and the iconic red dot logo, the latest from Leica brings the barrier to entry down a bit, but still keeps many out. That said, for longtime fans of the brand, there’s a lot to like here that will make it a popular option for many. Head below for full details on the new Leica SL2-S, including availability, specs, and more.

Leica SL2-S arrives with 4K and a familiar design

The Leica SL2-S arrives today as the little sibling to the popular Sl2 model. It’s $1,000 less than the flagship but still packs a solid lineup of specs. Leica has put a lot of emphasis on speed, low-light capabilities, and video on this model. Headlining is a 24MP sensor, which is down from the 47MP offering on the SL2. That’s still plenty of juice for most photographers, but it will hinder shooters looking to print out large reproductions.

Users will also find support for 4K video at 60fps, offering an upgrade from many cameras that are still rocking 30fps. This is great if you’re looking to capture fast-action content where the extra frames will serve you well.

On the backside is a 5.76-million dot OLED viewfinder, which is a nice boost from low-priced cameras. However, it’s disappointing that the integrated 3.2-inch rear touchscreen isn’t fixed and can’t be adjusted for various lighting or while taking selfies.

Here’s a full breakdown of specs:

24.6MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

Maestro III Image Processor

DCI 4K Video; HLG & 10-Bit Recording

ISO 50-100000, Up to 25 fps Shooting

5.76m-Dot 0.78x-Mag. EyeRes OLED EVF

3.2″ 2.1m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

Contrast-Detect 225-Area AF System

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

96MP Multishot, Dual SD UHS-II Slots

The latest from Leica is available at various authorized retailers, including B&H. It’s listed at $4,895 and has an expected availability of December 21.

9to5Toys’ Take

As always, the visuals of Leica’s retro-inspired cameras steal the show. But there’s a lot to be skeptical about here. For the nearly $5,000 price tag, there are plenty of other options out there that would offer up similar features for much less. However, Leica is banking the brand identification here to still bring folks into the fold. While it’s nice to see Leica lower the barrier to entry, there’s still a long way to go toward bringing these cameras to the masses.

