FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit’s latest Inspire 2 packs 10-day battery, sleep tracking, much more at a low of $60

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTargetfitbit
$60

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $59.95 shipped in all colors. Also at Target. For comparison, it has a list price of $100 and has more recently gone for around $70 at Amazon. If you’re not a fan of the Apple Watch design or need something that’s more budget-focused, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great alternative. Today’s deal comes with 1-year of Fitbit Premium for new users, which is a great way to gain personal guidance, insights, and more while working toward a goal. The Inspire 2 can track heart rate 24/7, but also keeps tabs on steps, distances, calories burned, sleep, and much more. Plus, it will show you notifications from your phone for calls, texts, and more. You’ll also find that the Inspire 2 packs up to 10-days of battery life, which means you’ll only have to plug-in around once per week. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Well, did you see the Wyze Watch? It costs just $20 plus shipping and offers many similar features to today’s lead deal, including heart rate, sleep, notifications, and more. The biggest downside is delivery time: it won’t arrive until at least March of 2021.

On the hunt for a great Apple Watch deal? Apple Watch SE is currently on sale from $250 right now. Offering many of the same features as Series 6, the SE is a great choice for those wanting to take advantage of Apple’s latest Fitness+ service.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker features:

  • Track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned
  • Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn
  • Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with use and other factors
  • Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night
  • Stay inspired from the shower to the pool with this swimproof tracker (water resistant to 50 meters) and motivated by connecting with friends, competing in challenges, earning badges and celebrating goal milestones
  • Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Notifications and app alerts are available on-device when your phone is nearby

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Target fitbit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Etherne...
Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-ti...
SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive arrives by Chri...
Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
PDP’s backlit Xbox Remote returns to $15, more ga...
Enjoy HomeKit Adaptive Lighting with 3 color Philips Hu...
Lenovo’s matte-black 17-inch Armored Backpack hit...
Logitech’s latest MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac fal...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $230

Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist at a new all-time low of $199

$199 Learn More
Reg. $330

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch packs built-in Assistant, more at $270 (Save $60)

$270 Learn More
30% off

Just $9.50 each scores you two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights at Amazon

$9.50 each Learn More
47% off

Garmin’s Darth Vader Smartwatch drops to $350 (Save $50), more from $40

$40+ Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Cordless Leaf Blower + Battery $99, more

Learn More
20% off

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Orig. $200

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in the act at $70 (Pre-owned, Orig. $200)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $200

Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More