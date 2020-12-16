Fitbit’s latest Inspire 2 packs 10-day battery, sleep tracking, much more at a low of $60

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $59.95 shipped in all colors. Also at Target. For comparison, it has a list price of $100 and has more recently gone for around $70 at Amazon. If you’re not a fan of the Apple Watch design or need something that’s more budget-focused, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great alternative. Today’s deal comes with 1-year of Fitbit Premium for new users, which is a great way to gain personal guidance, insights, and more while working toward a goal. The Inspire 2 can track heart rate 24/7, but also keeps tabs on steps, distances, calories burned, sleep, and much more. Plus, it will show you notifications from your phone for calls, texts, and more. You’ll also find that the Inspire 2 packs up to 10-days of battery life, which means you’ll only have to plug-in around once per week. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Well, did you see the Wyze Watch? It costs just $20 plus shipping and offers many similar features to today’s lead deal, including heart rate, sleep, notifications, and more. The biggest downside is delivery time: it won’t arrive until at least March of 2021.

On the hunt for a great Apple Watch deal? Apple Watch SE is currently on sale from $250 right now. Offering many of the same features as Series 6, the SE is a great choice for those wanting to take advantage of Apple’s latest Fitness+ service.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker features:

Track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned

Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn

Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with use and other factors

Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night

Stay inspired from the shower to the pool with this swimproof tracker (water resistant to 50 meters) and motivated by connecting with friends, competing in challenges, earning badges and celebrating goal milestones

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Notifications and app alerts are available on-device when your phone is nearby

