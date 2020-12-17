Belkin is launching sitewide holiday sale today, taking an extra 20% off a selection of its Mac accessories, iPhone chargers, and more. Just apply code GIFT2020 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is available across the board, with everything slated to arrive before Christmas. Headlining is the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro at $199.99. Usually fetching $300, it just dropped to $250 with today’s offer saving you 33% overall and marking a new all-time low. Belkin’s Dock Pro turns your MacBook into a desktop workstation with 11 additional ports all from a single Thunderbolt 3 connection. Plus, it can supply 85W power passthrough, as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks from the Belkin holiday sale.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in all of the savings below. And with everything delivering before Christmas at no extra cost, there’s still time to score some last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers.

Other Belkin holiday sale highlights:

Then once you’ve checked out everything in the Belkin holiday sale, dive into our Mac accessories for additional ways to elevate your setup. We’re currently tracking some precuts on various Lenovo accessories from $14, alongside these LG monitor discounts starting at $167.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro features:

The power, speed and pixels of Thunderbolt 3 are best in class, and this smart dock brings all the benefits in a single docking station solution. Compatible with Mac and Windows, simply connect your Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C laptop* with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to instantly create a powerful work station. Enjoy Ultra-High Definition monitor support, up to 40 Gbps transfer rates, 85W of power to your laptop, and support for multiple peripherals, all through a single cable.

