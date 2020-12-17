FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin holiday sale takes 20% off Thunderbolt 3 docks, smart home gear, more

-
mac accessoriesBelkin
Shop now 20% off

Belkin is launching sitewide holiday sale today, taking an extra 20% off a selection of its Mac accessories, iPhone chargers, and more. Just apply code GIFT2020 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is available across the board, with everything slated to arrive before Christmas. Headlining is the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro at $199.99. Usually fetching $300, it just dropped to $250 with today’s offer saving you 33% overall and marking a new all-time low. Belkin’s Dock Pro turns your MacBook into a desktop workstation with 11 additional ports all from a single Thunderbolt 3 connection. Plus, it can supply 85W power passthrough, as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks from the Belkin holiday sale.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in all of the savings below. And with everything delivering before Christmas at no extra cost, there’s still time to score some last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers.

Other Belkin holiday sale highlights:

Then once you’ve checked out everything in the Belkin holiday sale, dive into our Mac accessories for additional ways to elevate your setup. We’re currently tracking some precuts on various Lenovo accessories from $14, alongside these LG monitor discounts starting at $167.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro features:

The power, speed and pixels of Thunderbolt 3 are best in class, and this smart dock brings all the benefits in a single docking station solution. Compatible with Mac and Windows, simply connect your Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C laptop* with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to instantly create a powerful work station. Enjoy Ultra-High Definition monitor support, up to 40 Gbps transfer rates, 85W of power to your laptop, and support for multiple peripherals, all through a single cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at ...
QNAP’s 4-bay NAS is the perfect Plex and Time Mac...
SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive arrives by Chri...
Lenovo’s matte-black 17-inch Armored Backpack hit...
Logitech’s latest MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac fal...
LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount a...
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers drop to $90 ...
Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for ...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Hyper’s holiday sale takes 25% off sitewide on popular USB-C hubs, GaN chargers, more

25% off Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

$3 Learn More
80% off

Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: USB-C hubs, portable batteries, more

Shop now! Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 24%), more

$5 Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time low at $52 (40% off), more from $36

$36 Learn More
55% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 11 Pro Case $5 (54% off), more

$5 Learn More
Up to 40%

Latest Anker sale discounts Powerhouse 100 to $127, USB-C accessories, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
50% off

Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale styles from $30

+ extra 40% off Learn More