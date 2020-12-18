FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, more

Reg. $60 $45

As part of today’s best game deals, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in digital form on PS4 and Xbox One for $44.99 shipped courtesy of PSN and the Xbox digital marketplace. You’ll also find deals available on the Cross-Gen Bundle and the Ultimate Edition starting from $55 on both PlayStation and Xbox right now. Regularly $60 on the standard edition, today’s offer is a new all-time low and a great time to jump in before the holidays. You‘ll still find physical copies from $50 or $10 off via Walmart. Learn more about the latest entry to the COD series in our Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War review as well as launch coverage for Season One, and even more right here. Down below, you’ll find the Xbox Christmas Countdown sale, as well as deals on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Donut County, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Gears 5, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, now available for $5

CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

