Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in digital form on PS4 and Xbox One for $44.99 shipped courtesy of PSN and the Xbox digital marketplace. You’ll also find deals available on the Cross-Gen Bundle and the Ultimate Edition starting from $55 on both PlayStation and Xbox right now. Regularly $60 on the standard edition, today’s offer is a new all-time low and a great time to jump in before the holidays. You‘ll still find physical copies from $50 or $10 off via Walmart. Learn more about the latest entry to the COD series in our Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War review as well as launch coverage for Season One, and even more right here. Down below, you’ll find the Xbox Christmas Countdown sale, as well as deals on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Donut County, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Gears 5, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox Christmas Countdown game sale up to 55% off
- SEGA Genesis Mini $50 (Save 38%)
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45 (Reg. $60)
- For Xbox One and Series X|S
- Donut County $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII original Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Bioshock Collection Switch from $19 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $9 (Reg. $30)
- Torchlight III $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus New Horizons Screen Cleaning Cloth
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $42
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion $60 (Reg. $80)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament
New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more
Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library
Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021
Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, now available for $5
CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version
