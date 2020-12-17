Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. No-cost curbside pickup is also available. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This kit includes four different Mandalorian minifigures alongside a speeder bike and brick-built defense fort. Whether you or your little one are into the hit Disney+ show, this set is a great buy for brightening up your desk with some flair from a galaxy far, far away, or reenacting scenes from The Mandalorian. It’ll also make a great stocking stuffer for the Star Wars fan in your life. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for more LEGO stocking stuffers deals.

Just like the lead deal, all of the following LEGO kits will make perfect last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers with delivery times slated for before the big day next week. You can also opt for in-store pickup in some cases to ensure the kits are ready to wrap up ahead of time.

Other LEGO stocking stuffer deals:

After you’ve crossed off the holiday gift list with all of today’s discounted kits, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars. We also just got a look at what to expect from the 150th LEGO BrickHeadz figure, as well as some of the upcoming 2021 kits.

LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack features:

Limitless adventures await youngsters as they build their own army with this Mandalorian Battle Pack! This compact construction playset includes 4 LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike with 2 stud shooters to spark children’s imaginations.

