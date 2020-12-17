FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, and Mario kits make great stocking stuffers from $12 (20% off)

-
WalmartLEGOToys & Hobbies
20% off $12

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. No-cost curbside pickup is also available. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This kit includes four different Mandalorian minifigures alongside a speeder bike and brick-built defense fort. Whether you or your little one are into the hit Disney+ show, this set is a great buy for brightening up your desk with some flair from a galaxy far, far away, or reenacting scenes from The Mandalorian. It’ll also make a great stocking stuffer for the Star Wars fan in your life. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for more LEGO stocking stuffers deals.

Just like the lead deal, all of the following LEGO kits will make perfect last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers with delivery times slated for before the big day next week. You can also opt for in-store pickup in some cases to ensure the kits are ready to wrap up ahead of time.

Other LEGO stocking stuffer deals:

After you’ve crossed off the holiday gift list with all of today’s discounted kits, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars. We also just got a look at what to expect from the 150th LEGO BrickHeadz figure, as well as some of the upcoming 2021 kits.

LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack features:

Limitless adventures await youngsters as they build their own army with this Mandalorian Battle Pack! This compact construction playset includes 4 LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike with 2 stud shooters to spark children’s imaginations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio 3 Speaker returns to ...
Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 packs a 2-in-1 design ...
[Update: Day 17] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’...
LEGO announces its 150th BrickHeadz figure is on the wa...
Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
Razor’s E Prime Air electric scooter goes 15 MPH ...
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers drop to $90 ...
Green Toys x Disney up to 35% off at Amazon + more kids...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO debuts new Trouble on Tatooine set with Beskar armor Mandalorian minifig, more

Read more Learn More

Hands-on: LEGO’s new Baby Yoda is an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection

Buy now Learn More
20% off

Assemble a $73 discount on LEGO’s 3,600-piece Bugatti Chiron at $277, more from $13

$12 Learn More

[Update: Day 17] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More

LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book details this year’s top creations, new winter builds, more

Read more Learn More

A first look at the new LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets: X-Wing, Tie Fighter, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $60+

Joseph Joseph steel soap dispenser and dish rack combo now $44 shipped (Reg. $60+)

$44 Learn More
40% off

This rechargeable LED bike light never needs a change of batteries at under $15

Under $15 Learn More