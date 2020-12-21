FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Death Squared, Coloring Book, Baldur’s Gate, more

The countdown to Christmas is on and we are now ready to roundup all of Monday’s best Android game and app deals. We are starting to see an influx of notable price drops just in time for the holidays and this is the place to find them all. Today’s collection includes a nice smattering of productivity apps as well as games for the whole family. Highlights include Death Squared, Coloring Book+, Reminder – Pro, Homo Machina, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Threema: Secure and private Messenger, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

More on Death Squared:

Death Squared is a puzzle game for 1 or 2 people about coordination, cooperation, and robot explosions. SMG Studio’s first console game is now available to play on your phone. 80+ puzzling levels that unfold via a fully voiced story…Additional vault levels that are almost too hard for human comprehension…Voice acting by Ricepirate (look him up he’s funny)…Original music score by Brad Gentle…Customisable hats! Because everyone loves hats.

