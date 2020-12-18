We are now tracking some Nintendo holiday eShop deals starting from just $1. Alongside a wide-ranging Bandai Namco promotion, Nintendo is now offering a series of notable price drops on the BioShock series, Donut County, the original Final Fantasy VII, PAC-MAN, L.A. Noire, and many more. With offers starting from just $1, this is a great time to load up your Switch library to keep you and the family occupied over the holidays at a discount. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s Nintendo holiday eShop deals.

Nintendo holiday eShop deals:

You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s roundup for more digital Switch games as well as some hangover Cyber Monday pricing on some of the major first-party titles. If you’re still looking for an affordable Nintendo gift shipping in-time for Christmas, check out this ongoing deal on the Super Mario official sticker book at around $5.

On the news side of things, Among Us has now made its console debut on Nintendo Switch (also coming to Xbox too), Donkey Kong Country 3 is/will be available sometime today via Switch Online, and here’s our hands-on review for Mario Kart Live.

More on BioShock Infinite Complete:

Indebted to the wrong people, private investigator Booker DeWitt must take on an impossible task: travel to Columbia, a flying city above the clouds, and rescue a mysterious woman named Elizabeth. She has the power to tear at the fabric of reality—a power her captor thinks will fulfill his warped vision of the American dream. Soar above Columbia on gravity-defying Sky-Lines, use a variety of firearms and the superhuman abilities, and team up with Elizabeth in a desperate bid for salvation.

