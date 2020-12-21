FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch accessories from $10: PowerA controllers, Pokemon gear, cases, more

Target is now offering the PowerA Pokemon Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders, however, can score it for $9.50 with free shipping. Regularly $25, most of the other designs/colorways are fetching at least $15 with today’s offer being one of the best prices we have tracked on the Pokemon yellow edition or any wired PowerA Switch controller. Featuring a vibrant yellow design with lightning bolts and a Pikachu rendering, the officially licensed controller also includes a 10-foot detachable cable and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more discounted Switch accessories. 

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Head over to this morning’s roundup for all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals live right now, just don’t forget about the ongoing eShop sale from $1 as well. On the news side of things, here’s everything you need to know about Among Us coming to Switch and the latest entries to the SNES Switch Online library. You’ll also want to dive into our hands-on reviews for Mario Kart Live and Pikmin 3 Deluxe while you’re at it. 

More on the PowerA Pokemon Wired Controller:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller inspired by the Static ability of electric type Pokémon starter: Pikachu. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and standard button layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a hook and loop strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter when you are done playing. 

