LEGO Bugatti Chiron now $73 off + new all-time lows on LEGO Art mosaics, more from $16

Trusted retailer Zavvi has launched a LEGO clear out sale today headlined by the Technic Bugatti Chiron forÂ $276.99 shipped.Â Typically fetching $350, like youâ€™ll find atÂ AmazonÂ andÂ direct from LEGO, youâ€™re saving 21% here with todayâ€™s offer marking the third-best weâ€™ve seen to date and matching our previous mention. ThisÂ 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a sleek blue colorway and detailed interior. Whether you have a LEGO fan or car enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, this set would certainly make a great gift. Learn more inÂ our launch coverageÂ and then head below for more LEGO deals fromÂ $16.

LEGOâ€™s new Art theme is also seeing some of its first price cuts in todayâ€™s sale, as well. Right now, you can score the just-launched Disneyâ€™s Mickey Mouse mosaic for $114.99, marking the very first time this all-new creation has gone on sale. Stacking up to 2,658 pieces, this build brings some Disney-inspired iconography to your space with either Mickey or Minnie Mouse mosaics. Learn more in our launch coverage and then dive into our review of the Iron Man variant for a closer look at what to expect.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then be sure to go check out all of the new kits that LEGO launched to kick off the year. We also just got a look at 25 potential upcoming builds in LEGOâ€™s latest Ideas review, which could see Among Us brought into the brick-built world for the first time.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron features:

Explore engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron advanced building set. This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports vehicle, resulting in a stunning supercar replica as well as a hot toy for collectible toy car enthusiasts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!