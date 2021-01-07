Extra 15% off your new workout gear: adidas and Under Armour gift cards from $42.50 + more

Kroger is now offering $50 adidas gift cards for $42.50 with free digital delivery. That’s 15% off, a great gift option, and a particularly notable way to score even deeper deals at adidas online. Whether it’s a new pair of cross trainers or some gym clothing for your new 2021 workout plan, there’s no sense paying full price if you can just grab this gift card before you make your purchase. This is also one of the only ways to grab discounts on newly released products and the like. But be sure to head below for even more notable gift card promotions.

More gift card deals:

While we are talking scoring some discounted workout gear with the cards above, you’ll also want to swing by our fashion deal hub for a whole lot more. Some of the deals on tap here include Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event, up to 60% off at Joe’s New Balance, the Finish Line End of Season Sale with deals from $5, and today’s Converse price drops. Just don’t forget to browse through the new Nordstom Reset section for a host of running gear, yoga apparel, and more.

More on the adidas gift card:

Like the creators who use their gear, adidas is committed to their craft. They believe that sport has the power to change lives. adidas creates innovative products, apparel and footwear for athletes and designs sport-centric streetwear for everyone. Their goal is to promote creativity and encourage anyone to harness the power of sport in their life.

