JLab is introducing its new JBuds Frames. Consisting of a pair of wireless speaker units, the new JBuds Frames attach to any existing eye or sunglasses to offer that open-ear design we have been starting to see more of lately. Unlike the latest Bose and Amazon frame headphone units we saw at the tail end of last year, JBuds Frames are a fraction of the price and will pair nicely with your existing frames of choice. Head below for a closer look.

JBuds Frames:

The IPX4 waterproof JBuds Frames setup consists of two downward firing speaker modules that affix to most sized-glasses via a series of included clips. They weigh about 11.7 grams each and carry 16.2mm drivers that beam audio directly into your ears without being “heard by those close by.”

They support 8 hours of wireless battery life — a number that can be expanded significantly by choosing to use just one side of the speaker modules. Along with the sweat and rainproof rating here, that should be more than enough for daily workouts and the like, while still feeling quite stunted by comparison to even the more affordable truly wireless earbuds out there. There’s no charging case here but rather a sort of split, magnet-laden USB charging cable.

The JBuds Frames also sport onboard controls for all of the usuals like volume, bass boost settings, taking calls, and more.

Set for release later this year in “early spring,” the new JLab JBuds Frames will carry a $50 MSRP.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, frame-mounted audio solutions really aren’t for everyone, but it is nice to see a more affordable option for those that are. The aforementioned Bose and Amazon Echo Frames 2 start at $250 and force folks to rock the style of glasses Bose and Amazon have designed, which is certainly not going to be ideal for the fashion-minded of us. Having said that, both of those options appear to have a more streamlined look as opposed to the significantly more chunky JBuds Frames. JLab isn’t really even trying to obscure the fact that you are wearing big speakers on your glasses like the other two. Having said that, the brand’s audio quality usually shoots above its pay grade, so if you don’t mind wearing speakers on your glasses these might be worth a closer look later this year.

Source: The Verge

