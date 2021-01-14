Anker’s BoostIQ 15T RoboVac will clean the house for you: $130 today only (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15T Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model regularly fetches close to $200 and is now listed at $190 via both Amazon and Target. Today’s offer is as much as $70 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Alongside its 1500Pa of suction power for extracting dirt from both hard floors and carpet, its 2.85-inch body can slide right under low-lying furniture. From there, you can expect 100-minutes of cleaning before it auto-returns to the included charging dock and Anker’s BoostIQ tech that will adjust the power of the vacuum automatically to accomodate various cleaning tasks. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s offer drops the RoboVac 15T down to the same price as the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is normally among the most affordable models out there. While you will find some even smaller brands with models for less on Amazon, it’s hard to recommend those over the aforementioned options from Anker and ILIFE.

But if you’re looking for an even more intelligent model, deals on Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 are still live right here. Just be sure to check out the latest Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal as well as our launch coverage on the DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum and the new LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ model. Then dive into our home goods guide for additional household essential offers.

More on the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15T:

This RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

