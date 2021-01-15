FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a new Aukey USB-C PD charger to your Apple kit from $8 (Save up to 50%)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
50% off From $8

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 72W 3-Port USB-C PD Wall Charger for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Aukey’s wall charger is a great addition to any everyday carry or Apple kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Its single USB-C port can deliver 60W speeds to MacBooks and iPads, while a pair of USB-A slots share the remainder of the charging bandwidth. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 160 customers.

Other Aukey USB-C PD charger deals:

While you’ll absolutely want to check out our new Tested with 9to5Toys review on the Anker Powerhouse 100, the ticket to even more savings is our smartphone accessories guide. This morning saw a collection of essentials for your iPhone and Android go live in our daily roundup, which is joined by a series of fresh markdowns in Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $9.50.

Aukey 72W 3-Port USB-C Charger features:

This 3-port USB charging station charges a USB-C laptop and two USB-powered devices together at home or in the office with a total 72W of power in its compact form. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Snag SKIL’s 20V Brushless Hex Impact Driver Kit f...
Illuminate your yard with two 3,200-lumen solar outdoor...
Power the new Galaxy S21 on Samsung’s Wireless Ch...
Learn about preserving food with COSORI’s dehydra...
Amazon’s offering the adidas Graphic Duffel Bag f...
Prepare for allergy season with this 500-sq. ft. HEPA a...
Upgrade to Zinus’s modern Arnav King Bed Frame fo...
Save up 21% on meross HomeKit garage door remotes, Edis...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
80% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $24 (30% off), more

From $1 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad $30 (22% off), more

From $2 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (35% off), more

From $8 Learn More
27% off

Pair your Mac with an Aukey USB-C hub starting at $11 (Save up to 27%)

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $100

Snag SKIL’s 20V Brushless Hex Impact Driver Kit from Amazon for $76 (Reg. $100)

$76 Learn More
Reg. $150

This 6-slice steel toaster oven is also an air fryer, now $70 shipped (Today only, Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

$250 off Learn More