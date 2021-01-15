Add a new Aukey USB-C PD charger to your Apple kit from $8 (Save up to 50%)

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 72W 3-Port USB-C PD Wall Charger for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Aukey’s wall charger is a great addition to any everyday carry or Apple kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Its single USB-C port can deliver 60W speeds to MacBooks and iPads, while a pair of USB-A slots share the remainder of the charging bandwidth. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 160 customers.

Other Aukey USB-C PD charger deals:

While you’ll absolutely want to check out our new Tested with 9to5Toys review on the Anker Powerhouse 100, the ticket to even more savings is our smartphone accessories guide. This morning saw a collection of essentials for your iPhone and Android go live in our daily roundup, which is joined by a series of fresh markdowns in Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $9.50.

Aukey 72W 3-Port USB-C Charger features:

This 3-port USB charging station charges a USB-C laptop and two USB-powered devices together at home or in the office with a total 72W of power in its compact form. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!