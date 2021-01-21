FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Wonder Boy, Almost Gone, Double Dragon Trilogy, more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s collection is quite a notable one with loads of top-tier games, a Twitter client, classic mobile beat ’em ups, horror titles, RPGs, and some highly-rated puzzlers. More specifically speaking, highlights of this afternoon’s Android app deals include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Fenix 2 for Twitter, The Almost Gone, Double Dragon Trilogy, The Last Express, and many more. Be sure to head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Alongside ongoing offers on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G, we are also now tracking a Verizon 4-day Flash Sale with plenty of notable Android handset deals. The ongoing Google Pixel 4 case price drops are now joined by a series of official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases if you’re looking for some protection while you’re at it as well. These Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 deals sits alongside this morning’s Samsung Chromebook 4 offers starting from $199, but be sure to browse through today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more discounted add-ons. 

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

