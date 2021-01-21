All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s collection is quite a notable one with loads of top-tier games, a Twitter client, classic mobile beat ’em ups, horror titles, RPGs, and some highly-rated puzzlers. More specifically speaking, highlights of this afternoon’s Android app deals include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Fenix 2 for Twitter, The Almost Gone, Double Dragon Trilogy, The Last Express, and many more. Be sure to head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $3 (Reg. $6)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- The Almost Gone $2 (Reg. $4)
- Double Dragon Trilogy $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Another World $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Last Express $2 (Reg. $5)
- Gobliiins Trilogy $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- A Normal Lost Phone $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Agatha Knife $4 (Reg. $7.50)
- Zombie Night Terror $3 (Reg. $8.50)
- Magibot $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Ys Chronicles 1 $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Ys Chronicles II $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Pang Adventures $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Sanitarium $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Raiden Legacy $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- R-TYPE II $1 (Reg. $2)
- Little Big Adventure $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dead In Bermuda $3 (Reg. $5.50)
- Rush Rally 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Who is on my WiFi Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- GPS Speed Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite Puzzle FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Color Confusion: Word Puzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- OCTA – GONE FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ramka Frame – Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- hocus 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- FineScanner AI Pro-PDF Document $1 (Reg. $60)
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $1 (Reg. $4)
- Overdrop Pro Key $13 (Reg. $18)
- Fait – The Machine $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap:
Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…
