Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $29.50, Hitman 3 $50, MK 11 Ultimate $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Mafia Definitive Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.50 shipped. This one originally released at $40, is now slightly below our previous mention, and at the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief 1-day holiday offer last year. After the entire Mafia trilogy saw a remastered release in the middle of last year, most folks were hoping to get the complete overhaul remake of the original on display here today. The Mafia Definitive Edition is a “faithfully” expanded and completely remade version of the classic 1930s organized crime experience. Players take on the role of a prohibition-era gangster rising through the ranks of the Salieri crime family. Down below, you’ll find deals on Hitman 3, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Overcooked! 1+ 2, Broforce, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

