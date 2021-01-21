Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $29.50, Hitman 3 $50, MK 11 Ultimate $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Mafia Definitive Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.50 shipped. This one originally released at $40, is now slightly below our previous mention, and at the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief 1-day holiday offer last year. After the entire Mafia trilogy saw a remastered release in the middle of last year, most folks were hoping to get the complete overhaul remake of the original on display here today. The Mafia Definitive Edition is a “faithfully” expanded and completely remade version of the classic 1930s organized crime experience. Players take on the role of a prohibition-era gangster rising through the ranks of the Salieri crime family. Down below, you’ll find deals on Hitman 3, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Overcooked! 1+ 2, Broforce, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- Overcooked! 1+ 2 Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! 2 Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Broforce Switch $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $22.50 (Reg. $35+)
- With Target Circle promo
- DOOM Switch $24 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise Sale up to 67% off
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man Sale from $10
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mad Max $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Maneater $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Stardew Valley Switch $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Scroll halfway down on this page to see the deal
- DIRT 5 Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
