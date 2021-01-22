DiscountMags has now launched this weekend sale event with some particularly notable multi-year magazine deals. From now through Monday, you’ll find many of the most popular titles on sale including Wired, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire, and many more starting from just over $4 per year. Along with free delivery, no sales tax, and no auto-renewals, prices are even lower than usual in this weekend’s multi-year magazine sale. Head below for all of the details.

This weekend’s multi-year magazine deals has 2-years of Wired down at $8.95 shipped, or slightly below $4.50 per year. Regularly as much as $30 a year, Amazon currently has it on sale for $5 with auto-renewals. If you end up taking the slightly more expensive Amazon route for some reason or other, just remember to manually cancel the sub before it lapses to avoid an additional full-priced year. Today’s offer is slightly below the usual weekend pricing and the lowest we can find. Wired is a great tech magazine that “uncovers the most surprising and resonant stories about the people, companies, technologies and ideas that are transforming our lives.”

But be sure to browse through the rest of the weekend multi-year magazine deals right here. All of these discounted offers can be used to jump in for the first time, extend an existing subscription, or get sent to various addresses as simple, remotely-delivered gifts as well. Then head over to the still live mid-week magazine deals where you’ll find an even better offer on Bon Appetit.

More on the Wired multi-year magazine deals:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

