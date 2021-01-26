We are now ready to gather all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. While much of yesterday’s best options are still live down below, including 911 Operator, Despotism 3k, and Baldur’s Gate II, it’s time to move onto today’s fresh new price drops. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Earth 3D – World Atlas, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and FolderSync Pro, among others. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and OnePlus 8T, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone at $140. On top of this morning’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals at $100 off, we are also tracking some particularly notable Chromebook offers right now including ASUS Flip models, Lenovo’s 14-inch S330, and HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1. Check out this price drop on Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV, then dig into today’s smartphone accessory roundup and the Amazon Anker sale with charging gear from $11.

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Earth 3D World Atlas:

This interactive 3D globe features wonders of the world, political and physical maps, and weather. Discover a lot of fascinating facts and useful information about our planet! Original and colorful graphics, user-friendly interface and accurate information – this is what Earth 3D – World Atlas is all about!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!