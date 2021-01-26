FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet sees first discount at $50 off, more from $59

-
WalmartToys & HobbiesArcade1Up
26% off From $59

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet for $349 shipped. Down from $399, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve tracked, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Bring some retro gaming action into your setup with this Arcade1Up cabinet, which delivers a 4-foot tall machine complete with a matching riser, 17-inch color screen, and plenty of eye-catching graphics. Alongside the titular Ms. Pac-Man, this cabinet also includes Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 160 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $59.

Also on sale today, Walmart is discounting a selection of Arcade1Up Adjustable Stools to $59 each. Down from $80, you’re looking at 26% in savings across the board with new all-time lows, as well. Each of these stools come decked out in retro gaming iconography from various cabinets and feature height-adjustable designs that stand up to 29.5-inches tall. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you’ll find the entire selection on sale below.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade at $99, which is currently marked down by 33%. Then be sure to catch up on the latest unveils from Arcade1Up, which are bringing seven new cabinets to your game room including Pong, X-men, Battletoads, and more.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet features:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in a home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Power up that nostalgia (no matter what your age), as you guide Ms.PAC-MAN through those infamous mazes while evading BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and SUE. And when you’re ready for a change of pace, also included is PAC-MANIA, PAC-MAN PLUS, and GALAXIAN.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Toys & Hobbies

Arcade1Up

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

STEM kits from $17: Ooze Labs, soap making, terrarium, ...
Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 28% off Fun...
Disney’s new buy one get one for $5 plushy sale: ...
Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook falls to $179 fo...
NERF’s new Rival Curve Shot blasters let you shoo...
Nintendo plushies and apparel up to 25% off: Animal Cro...
Score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at the lowest...
Google’s high-end Pixel Stand delivers 10W chargi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Arcade1Up’s Countercade brings Galaga to the game room at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $150

Level up the game room with Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade at $99 (Save 33%)

$99 Learn More

Arcade1Up debuts 7 new cabinets, including Pong, X-men, Battletoads, more

Learn More

LEGO debuts iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits that let builders make AR music videos

Read more Learn More
Reg. $600

Dolby Atmos awaits inside VIZIO’s 46-inch 3.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar: $498 (Amazon low)

$498 Learn More
Reg. $90

Replenish your MyProtein Impact Whey stock: 6.6-lbs. now $30 shipped (Reg. $90)

$30 Learn More
$120 off

Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to $480 (Save up to $120)

$480 Learn More
65% off

Hautelook’s Leather Boot Sale offers up to 65% off Rockport, TOMS, Steve Madden, more

From $22 Learn More