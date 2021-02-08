Complete your MCU collection with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man helmet at $75 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector’s Electronic Helmet for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re looking for the perfect Ant-Man cosplay setup, or just to fill out your growing MCU collection, this is the perfect pickup. It has six red and blue LED light FX across the antennae and jawline as well as a movie-inspired design and “fantasy-inspired interior sculpting.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Another great Marvel collectible helmet that isn’t quite as expensive is the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Helmet. It sells for just over $50 at Amazon where it carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,800 Amazon customers. Just be sure to swing by our launch coverage for more details on the 480-piece builder’s kit and then head over to our LEGO guide for even more pop culture kits including all of these Star Wars, Minecraft, and Super Mario sets from $12 as well.

The GameStop Deals of the Day landing page also has additional collectible deals. On top of that, GameStop is offering up to 20% off a series of other Marvel and Star Wars collectibles, action figures, and more, alongside a bunch of Mario and anime gear.

More on the Marvel Legends Ant-Man Helmet:

Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine iconic Ant-Man moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this premium Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Electronic Helmet collectible fan roleplay item. This high quality fan helmet features premium design and detail, as well as 6 red and blue LED light FX on the antennae and jawline. Press button once for red LED special effects and a second time for blue electronic light FX. Helmet features movie-inspired design and detail, as well as fantasy-inspired interior sculpting and design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!