Score four highly-rated cast iron skillets for $54 shipped with a lifetime warranty (Reg. $80)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cuisinel 4-piece Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, this is more than 30% off the going rate and within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year at Amazon. Just for comparison’s sake, you’re getting four cast iron skillets for less than the price of the Cuisinart casserole dish we spotted on sale this morning. This set includes heat resistant holders for each of the 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-inch cast iron skillets here. Add in the lifetime warranty and 4+ star rating from over 2,500 Amazon customers, and you’re looking at a compelling cast iron kitchen upgrade. More details below.

A great add-on for your new cast iron cookware would be something like this bamboo Full Circle Cast Iron Brush and Scraper for $8 Prime shipped. It carries stellar reviews from over 8,900 Amazon customers and is specifically designed to help keep cast iron cookware in good shape, further protecting your investment for years to come.

As we mentioned above, we are also seeing the colorful Cuisinart cast iron casserole dishes on sale for $60 today, down from the usual $90, along with this indoor grill for just $30 and today’s Gold Box glassware sale. But be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more of today’s best household essentials.

More on the Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set:

These cast iron skillets have a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops. The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more! Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

