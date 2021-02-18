Today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. This afternoon’s collection includes some great racing titles from $1 as well as freebie puzzlers, classic-style RPGs, and much more. Specifically speaking, highlights fall to titles like Rush Rally 3, Absolute Drift, Atomus HD, Titan Quest, Quell+, and 2048 – Puzzle Game, among others. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at $209 off, which now sits alongside ongoing offers on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $130 off. We also saw Google’s energy-saving Nest Thermostat E go on sale this morning, but there are also plenty of accessory offers today. The Gold Box has PNY microSDXC cards, flash drives, and more from $13, Samsung’s 10000mAh dual portable battery pack is now just $13, and you’ll find even more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Rush Rally 3:

60fps racing at night or day in the rain or snow! Over 72 new and unique stages each with different surface types including snow, gravel, tarmac and dirt! Race with one of the best car dynamics models to date, including real time vehicle deformation and damage, built from over 15 years experience.

