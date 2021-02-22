FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up to $2,500 off 4K Smart TVs: LG 77-inch AirPlay 2, Sony, Samsung, more from $330

Amazon is now offering the LG CX 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020) for $3,249.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally listed at over $8,000, this one has slid down in price since last year and is generally carrying a roughly $5,000 regular price tag these days. While you can score this one for $3,497 with a $400 Visa gift card at BuyDig, today’s Amazon offer is the lowest out of pocket price we can find. Along with the giant 77-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) panel, this is a smart TV with direct access to thousands of apps including all of your favorite streaming services. It also has HDR capabilities, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, as well as four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. Head below for smaller models and additional TV deals. 

More ongoing 4K/HD TV deals:

Just make sure you swing by our home theater guide to complete your new home entertainment center at a discount. Just some of the offers on tap there include Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, this Onkyo 5.1 Channel Home Theater Receiver and Speaker bundle, and details on Samsung’s new 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame models, its first Mini-LED displays, and more. 

More on the LG CX 4K OLED TVs:

  • LG OLED TV: Only OLED pixels emit their own light, allowing for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture.
  • PIXEL LEVEL DIMMING: Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors.Bluetooth Version 5.0
  • WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG’s fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.

