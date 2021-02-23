These robot vacs will clean your house starting from just $94: Shark refurb, Anker, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum for $93.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Generally listed between $200 and $300 in new condition at Amazon and Walmart, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and among the best out there for a brand name robot vacuum. While it might not have all the fancy smart home features found on more expensive models, it will will clean your floors much the same anyway with an auto-return charging dock. The included remote allows for scheduling while dual brush edge cleaning and smart sensor navigation take care of the corners and deep down in the carpets as well. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below.

Finding an alternative for less than $94 from a brand name is tough. You will find some models out there from lesser-known companies, but it’s either hard to recommend those over a Shark or the ratings just don’t hold up. Either way, you can browse through the other discounted models below for some additional options.

More robot vacuum deals:

Just be sure to swing by our home goods and smart home deal hubs for more discounted upgrades. You’ll find HomeKit gear, Google’s Nest Audio speaker, Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, and much more.

More on the Shark RV700 ION:

After a long day, it’s nice to have someone else do the vacuuming. With the Shark RV700 ION Robot Vacuum Cleaner, have your own personal cleaning assistant who can pick up big messes and day-to-day pet hair, dirt, dust, and crumbs. Seamlessly navigates floors and carpets while proximity sensors assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles.

