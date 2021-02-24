FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is yours for just $40 (Today only, Reg. up to $100)

-
Reg. $60+ $40

Today only as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model sells in the $60-$70 range at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Alongside the 6-quart capacity, it has four 1-touch preset programs (cook, slow cook, sauté or steam) as well as eight meal options including meat, rice, multigrain breads, homemade yogurt settings, and much more. Other features include an airtight locking lid and a dishwasher-safe inner cooking pot, as well as a host of accessories including the plastic spoon, steaming rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The comparable Instant Pot models go for around $100 with previous-generation 6-quart options selling at around $80. One of the only ways to get a 1-pot meal solution for less is with something like this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker atunder $30 shipped. It won’t provide all of the fancy preset cooking modes, but it will provide that set-it-and-forget-it cooking solution you’re after. 

More on the Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Pressure cook, slow cook, sear, sauté, boil, simmer, and steam with the Crock-Pot Express Easy Release. The Easy Release Multi-Cooker lets you pressure cook foods up to 70% faster than a conventional oven but also lets you drop in your favorite ingredients for a delectable slow-cooked meal. It features 3 innovative functions that will take your cooking to the next level. Manual Pressure lets you customize recipes by setting any cook time plus high or low pressure. 

