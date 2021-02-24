Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is yours for just $40 (Today only, Reg. up to $100)

Today only as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model sells in the $60-$70 range at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Alongside the 6-quart capacity, it has four 1-touch preset programs (cook, slow cook, sauté or steam) as well as eight meal options including meat, rice, multigrain breads, homemade yogurt settings, and much more. Other features include an airtight locking lid and a dishwasher-safe inner cooking pot, as well as a host of accessories including the plastic spoon, steaming rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

The comparable Instant Pot models go for around $100 with previous-generation 6-quart options selling at around $80. One of the only ways to get a 1-pot meal solution for less is with something like this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker atunder $30 shipped. It won’t provide all of the fancy preset cooking modes, but it will provide that set-it-and-forget-it cooking solution you’re after.

Hit up the rest of today’s best kitchenware deals including Takeya’s popular 2-Qt. Cold Brew Coffee Maker and today’s Gold Box vacuums sealer sale. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more deals on items for around the house like Bosch’s 40-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set and Amazon’s iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum deals, just to name a couple.

More on the Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Pressure cook, slow cook, sear, sauté, boil, simmer, and steam with the Crock-Pot Express Easy Release. The Easy Release Multi-Cooker lets you pressure cook foods up to 70% faster than a conventional oven but also lets you drop in your favorite ingredients for a delectable slow-cooked meal. It features 3 innovative functions that will take your cooking to the next level. Manual Pressure lets you customize recipes by setting any cook time plus high or low pressure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!