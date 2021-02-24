FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save $150), more

Reg. $400 $250

Amazon is currently offering the Goal Zero Nomad 100 Solar Panel for $249.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 going rate, it just recently dropped to $350 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and saving you as much as 38%. Goal Zero’s 100 solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. While it’s not meant to directly charge your smartphone and the like, it does deliver 100W of power to compatible devices with a folding design that’s easy to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Goal Zero Nomad 20 Foldable Solar Panel for $149.95. Down from $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and matching our previous mention. You’re looking at a similar folding design here as with the lead deal, but with a 20W output and added USB charging features. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On top of the ongoing Greenworks sale at Home Depot that’s taking up to 20% off select electric mowers, trimmers, and more, you’ll find plenty of other offers in our Green Deals guide. Today spotted a new Amazon all-time low on Razor’s Seated Electric Scooter at $199, among quite a few other price cuts.

Goal Zero Nomad 100 Solar Panel features:

Our largest foldable solar panel. Portable, rugged, & powerful, our largest foldable panel is designed for mobile basecamps & die-hard adventurers. With built-in charging cable for Sherpa power Pack & Goal Zero Yeti portable power station. Can be chained with other solar panels to collect more power from the sun.

