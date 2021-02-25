FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Beholder 1 and 2, Day by Day Organizer PRO, more

All of Thursday’s most notable Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside these ongoing Android TV offers and everything in our deal hub, we are now ready to collect all of the day’s best Android app deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Beholder 1 and 2, Day by Day Organizer PRO, Zombie Age 3, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are highlighted by a new OnePlus 8 Pro promotion with up to $250 in savings that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 and Google’s official Pixel 4a. Moving over to the notebook world, today saw the ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook go b alongside Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet model and Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 at $150 off. On the accessory side of things, the new JLab USB-C Microphone lineup is now seeing all-time lows while this Android-ready mini projector dropped to $80 and you’ll find even more audio and charging gear in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

More on Beholder 2:

Cold, gray, foreboding walls stretch to the sky. Massive oak doors conceal the most important secrets of the State. This is where fates are decided. Welcome to the Ministry! You are now a part of the system. Although you are a simple intern, we are entrusting you with work of great importance. As part of the Ministry, we expect you to perform your duties with precision and care.

