Amazon has 60-packs of Goli’s popular Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies down at $12 (Reg. $19)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Go.i Nutrition (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 60-pack Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins for $11.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save and remember to cancel the subscription afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $19 or so, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate, among the best we have ever tracked, and the lowest price we can find. Goli’s popular health supplement vitamins carry a stellar 4+ star rating from over 194,000 customers and best-seller status at Amazon. These vegan, non-gmo, gluten- and gelatine-free apple cider vinegar vitamins also contain beetroot and pomegranate as well as vitamin B12 and B9 “that will help improve energy, support healthy skin and so much more.” More details below.

You might want to take a look at the Life Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies for something more affordable. This 60-pack sells for under $10.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. They carry a slightly different blend with vitamin B12 and Folic acid, but the ratings aren’t quite as impressive as today’s lead deal, so keep that in mind when making your decision.

Head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional offers for your home gym and health routine. We have deals on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Rowing Machine, Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife, and this outdoor-rated ping pong table. Just remember to dive into Amazon’s latest health and nutrition sale for some protein-filled snacks and more.

More on the Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins:

Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-free & Gelatine-free: Each bottle of Goli contains 60 delicious vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free & gelatine free Apple Cider gummies. Our formula will make Apple Cider Vinegar gummies accessible to anyone and everyone.

Better digestion, more energy, clearer skin, detox, immunity: Relieve digestion issues, experience more energy, watch your skin clear up and feel as your body detoxes with Goli Gummies. Enjoy all of the benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar without the downside of drinking it. Goli is an excellent and easy way to incorporate Apple Cider Vinegar into your daily routine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!