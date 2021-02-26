FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 25% on this Lodge 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set at $60

25% off $60

Walmart is now offering the Lodge 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set with Dutch Oven for $59.94 shipped. Regularly $80 or so, this is 25% off the going rate at Walmart and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, a single 6-quart Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven sells for around $70 on its own via Amazon. This set includes a series of cast iron pans including a 10.5-inch round griddle, 10.35-inch skillet, an 8-inch skillet, and a 5.5-quart enameled Dutch oven with lid. Along with the cast iron treatment here, much of these pans can be used on any stovetop as well as over an open camp fire. The Dutch oven is a great 1-pot meal solution as well, allowing you to sauté your ingredients and then finish them off in the oven or under the boiler. Ratings on this particular configuration are light, but Lodge kitchenware generally receives fantastic reviews at Amazon. More details below. 

If the whole set is overkill for your needs, a nice Lodge Cast Iron Skillet goes for around $23 Prime shipped on Amazon and includes a silicone handle holder. This incredibly well-rated pan provides 10.25-inches of cast iron cooking surface and is made in the USA. 

First, make sure you check out the Target x Levi’s collection that features home goods, pet supplies, denim jackets, and more from $5. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker, this COSORI 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo, and much more. We also have a host of notable furniture upgrades available including this Walker Edison TV Stand at $50 off the going rate and much more.

More on the Lodge Cast Iron Cookware set:

An amazing compliment to any season, impress your guests with sumptuous soups and stews or delicious, buttery cobblers. This Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven is the perfect addition to your collection allowing you to marinate, refrigerate, cook and serve. Choose the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven next time you broil, braise, bake or roast in the oven. You can also use it to saute, simmer or fry on any stovetop. Now let’s eat!

