Score this mini 1080p projector with iOS/Android screen sharing for $80 (Reg. $120)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $120 and currently starting at $130 via Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $40 under the going rate, and the best we can find. With the ability project displays between 33- and 176-inches in size, this model can produce 1080p resolutions alongside 50 ANSI Lumen brightness and compatibility with “Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, TF card, IOS or Android devices,” among others. It can also handle “advanced screen mirroring,” which allows you to wirelessly beam content from iOS and Android gear directly to the giant projector display. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Already among the most affordable options out there with today’s lead deal, there really aren’t very many options from trusted brands for less. Although it is worth checking out this this PVO portable model that comes in at $56 or so if you clip the on-page coupon. While the max-screen size is slightly smaller at 150-inches than today’s lead deal, the savings here might be worth the trade off for some folks.

We have a couple other discounted projectors to look at as well including this 1080p option for $170 that is regularly $250 and this mini model that creates a 200-inch 720p picture for $100 shipped. Just make sure you dive into this $50 price drop on Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector and check out the new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser variant.

More on the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector:

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector is an incredible 1080P supported projector, ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities. With advanced screen mirroring, it enables wireless screen sharing from IOS or Android devices. With 50ANSI Lumen brightness, an optimum projection screen from 33” to 176” and a video projection distance that can vary from 3.28ft to 18.04ft, This Incredible 1080p projector is ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities.

