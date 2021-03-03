FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score this mini 1080p projector with iOS/Android screen sharing for $80 (Reg. $120)

-
Smartphone AccessorieseBay Daily DealsVANKYO
$40 off $80

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $120 and currently starting at $130 via Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $40 under the going rate, and the best we can find. With the ability project displays between 33- and 176-inches in size, this model can produce 1080p resolutions alongside 50 ANSI Lumen brightness and compatibility with “Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, TF card, IOS or Android devices,” among others. It can also handle “advanced screen mirroring,” which allows you to wirelessly beam content from iOS and Android gear directly to the giant projector display. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Already among the most affordable options out there with today’s lead deal, there really aren’t very many options from trusted brands for less. Although it is worth checking out this this PVO portable model that comes in at $56 or so if you clip the on-page coupon. While the max-screen size is slightly smaller at 150-inches than today’s lead deal, the savings here might be worth the trade off for some folks. 

We have a couple other discounted projectors to look at as well including this 1080p option for $170 that is regularly $250 and this mini model that creates a 200-inch 720p picture for $100 shipped. Just make sure you dive into this $50 price drop on Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector and check out the new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser variant. 

More on the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector:

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector is an incredible 1080P supported projector, ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities. With advanced screen mirroring, it enables wireless screen sharing from IOS or Android devices. With 50ANSI Lumen brightness, an optimum projection screen from 33” to 176” and a video projection distance that can vary from 3.28ft to 18.04ft, This Incredible 1080p projector is ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

VANKYO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LifeProof’s highly protective iPhone 12 cases and mor...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount ...
PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest ...
Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to new...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to all-time low at $...
VANTRUE’s N2 Pro dual dash camera records up to 1...
OtterBox sitewide sale up to 30% off: Figura MagSafe iP...
Smartphone Accessories: Metal LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $76 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector returns to low of $230 (Save $50)

$230 Learn More
200-inch screen

This value-packed mini projector creates a 200-inch 720p picture for $100 shipped

$100 Learn More
50% off

iVANKY 4K USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI MacBook adapter/cable 10% off

$7+ Learn More
Amazon low

This Nintendo Switch dock add-on charges four Joy-Con controllers: $10.50 (Amazon low)

$10.50 Learn More
30% off

LifeProof’s highly protective iPhone 12 cases and more up to 30% off in new spring sitewide sale

Live Now! Learn More
75% off

Bonobos refreshes your spring wardrobe with up to 75% off sale items from $20 shipped

From $20 Learn More

AMD introduces RX 6700 XT geared toward 1440p gaming, available March 18 for $479

Learn More
$400 off

Up to $400 off 4K smart TVs: 65-inch Samsung AirPlay 2, 70-inch VIZIO, more from $450

From $450 Learn More