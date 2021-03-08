Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6.5-liter Chefman Analog Air Fryer for $64.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140, this one usually goes for between $80 and as much as $100 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $71. Today’s offer is as much as $75 in savings and the lowest we can find. At nearly 7-quarts here, it is also among the most affordable options of its type right now. Features include adjustable temperature rating from 170- to 400-degrees to support a wide-range of recipes, a 60-minute timer, and dishwasher-safe frying basket for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you don’t need one this large, save some cash and opt for the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer. This one is still large enough for personal meals and side dishes as well as being particularly high-rated on Amazon with 4+ star reviews from over 8,600 customers. Best of all, it’s available for $40 and comes with a very similar features set as today’s lead deal.

More on the Chefman Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy, tasty food with this Chefman air fryer. Its 6.5-liter capacity lets you serve up delicious food to small gatherings, and the manual temperature control knob has a range of 175 to 400 degrees F for a variety of dishes. The 60-minute timer on this Chefman air fryer ensures precise cooking times. Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes.

