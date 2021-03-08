FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

Reg. $80+ $65

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6.5-liter Chefman Analog Air Fryer for $64.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140, this one usually goes for between $80 and as much as $100 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $71. Today’s offer is as much as $75 in savings and the lowest we can find. At nearly 7-quarts here, it is also among the most affordable options of its type right now. Features include adjustable temperature rating from 170- to 400-degrees to support a wide-range of recipes, a 60-minute timer, and dishwasher-safe frying basket for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you don’t need one this large, save some cash and opt for the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Air Fryer. This one is still large enough for personal meals and side dishes as well as being particularly high-rated on Amazon with 4+ star reviews from over 8,600 customers. Best of all, it’s available for $40 and comes with a very similar features set as today’s lead deal. 

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware offers including Vitamix’s immersion blender, Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug, this family-sized 8-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker, and much more. Just make sure you dive into today’s ECOVACS robotic vacuum/mop sale from $100 and today’s offers on the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Lights as well. 

More on the Chefman Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy, tasty food with this Chefman air fryer. Its 6.5-liter capacity lets you serve up delicious food to small gatherings, and the manual temperature control knob has a range of 175 to 400 degrees F for a variety of dishes. The 60-minute timer on this Chefman air fryer ensures precise cooking times. Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes. 

