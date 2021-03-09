Catch an interactive MyPartner Eevee for your Pokemon collection: $11 (Amazon low, Reg. $20)

While we have seen plenty of big-time Nintendo toys and accessories go on sale already this week for Mario Day 2021, Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Pokemon Electronic and Interactive My Partner Eevee at $11.24 after you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and recently dropping to $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked. An ideal addition to your collection or for the little Trainers in your life, this one can dance and even enter charge attack mode. It reacts to various gestures and houses over “50 different interactions with movement and sound!” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below and in our launch coverage.

If the interactive nature of the collectible/toy above isn’t doing anything for you, there are more affordable ways to bring Eevee to your game room. One such example is the Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon Eevee Vinyl Figure at $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings, like the rest of the Funko POP! line, this option brings an adorable 3.5-inch vinyl rendition of Eevee to your collection and saves you slightly more in the process.

First go check out this new Pikachu G-SHOCK Watch and this life-sized Poké Ball, then dive into all of the exciting new announcements we saw from The Pokemon Company recently. We got our first good look at the next open-world, mainline RPG in the series, as well as New Pokémon Snap updates, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (pre-orders now live), and much more.

More on MyPartner Eevee:

Play with Eevee like never before!

Reacts to Touch and Sound

Over 50 different Interactions with movement and sound!

Tons of features like dancing and a charge attack mode!

Gotta Catch ‘Em All!!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!