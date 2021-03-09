FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Catch an interactive MyPartner Eevee for your Pokemon collection: $11 (Amazon low, Reg. $20)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesThe Pokémon Company
Reg. $20 $11

While we have seen plenty of big-time Nintendo toys and accessories go on sale already this week for Mario Day 2021, Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Pokemon Electronic and Interactive My Partner Eevee at $11.24 after you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and recently dropping to $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked. An ideal addition to your collection or for the little Trainers in your life, this one can dance and even enter charge attack mode. It reacts to various gestures and houses over “50 different interactions with movement and sound!” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below and in our launch coverage

If the interactive nature of the collectible/toy above isn’t doing anything for you, there are more affordable ways to bring Eevee to your game room. One such example is the Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon Eevee Vinyl Figure at $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings, like the rest of the Funko POP! line, this option brings an adorable 3.5-inch vinyl rendition of Eevee to your collection and saves you slightly more in the process. 

First go check out this new Pikachu G-SHOCK Watch and this life-sized Poké Ball, then dive into all of the exciting new announcements we saw from The Pokemon Company recently. We got our first good look at the next open-world, mainline RPG in the series, as well as New Pokémon Snap updates, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (pre-orders now live), and much more. 

More on MyPartner Eevee:

  • Play with Eevee like never before!
  • Reacts to Touch and Sound
  • Over 50 different Interactions with movement and sound!
  • Tons of features like dancing and a charge attack mode!
  • Gotta Catch ‘Em All!!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

The Pokémon Company

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA Nintendo Switch Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once, ...
Nintendo Hot Wheels sets and collectibles from $15 Prim...
Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor retur...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 15W Leather Qi Pad $8 (53...
Dock your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Stand at a...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Amnes...
Anker’s eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera falls...
Refresh your setup in Amazon’s kitchenware sale f...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. up to $40

Hardcover gaming art books from $16: Mario, Cuphead, Atari, Splatoon, Tsushima, more

From $18 Learn More
45% off

Verizon’s accessory sale discounts Beats Studio3 to $200 ($150 off), more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $930

ASUS’ ZenBook Duo features dual displays + i7 performance at a low of $849

$849 Learn More
Reg. $20+

PowerA Nintendo Switch Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once, now down to $15 (Reg. up to $25)

$15 Learn More
Save now

PC Game Deals from $2: Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Bundle, Star Wars, much more

From $2 Learn More
60% off

The North Face Seasonal Sale cuts up to 60% off jackets, pullover, layers for spring, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 9, 2021 – Save on iPads, Anker HomeKit cams, more

Listen now
Reg. up to $80

Nintendo Hot Wheels sets and collectibles from $15 Prime shipped for Mario Day (Reg. up to $80)

From $15 Learn More