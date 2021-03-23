Rest your MacBook on this aluminum stand for just $22 (Save 26%)

Sunlord (99% positive all-time feedback from 4,100+) via Amazon is currently offering the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand for $22.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, you’re saving over 26% with today’s offer coming within $2 of the all-time low, marking the best we’ve seen since December, and falling to the lowest price since. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other machines 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design will also assist with keeping your machine cool thanks to an open-backed design. Best of all, there’s a matching finish to blend in with the rest of your Apple setup. Over 21,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At just $22, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a stand like the featured deal for less at Amazon. But if getting your MacBook elevated by 6-inches off the desk isn’t a must, going with this more compact $11 option is a notable way to save even more. It’ll still help with cooling your machine, but won’t be quite as useful when it comes to improving the ergonomics of your setup. Over 905 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then go hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to kickstart your work from home setup. This morning saw an all-time low return on Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor with built-in AirPlay 2 features from $196. Not to mention these ongoing Logitech discounts on its StreamCam Plus at $150 and other peripherals from $80.

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

