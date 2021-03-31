Bring Siri control to the garage door with this $40 smart hub (Save 20%)

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its latest Smart HomeKit Garage Door Opener Remote for $39.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and falling to the second-best price to date. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere. On top of being able to toggle settings via your smartphone, there’s also support for all three of the major voice assistants, giving Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control over the garage door. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 530 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more

Those who can live without the HomeKit support can make out at an even lower price point by going with the previous-generation meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $36. This option will still let you control the garage with the same Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone functionality, just without the Siri integration found on the featured model. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

meross HomeKit Garage Hub features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

