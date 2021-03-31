FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon now offering up to 30% off Sylvania smart color bulbs, plugs, more with deals from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Sylvania smart light bulbs and smart plugs. You can score the 4-pack of Sylvania Smart+ Wi-Fi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is 20% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked since the holidays last year. With no hub or additional hardware required, these dimmable smart bulbs are a great way to add some intelligent lighting to your space with no strings attached. Alongside voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri shortcuts, you can select from millions of colors and various white temperatures as well as create timers and routines via the companion app. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below from $9

More Sylvania Gold Box deals:

Browse through the rest of the Sylvania Gold Box sale right here, then head over to our smart home hub for even more. We have some great deals live on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras and video doorbells, the LIFX Color HomeKit Bulb, and VTech’s wireless 2-camera baby monitoring system, just to name a few. Just make sure you check out this TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smart home gear from $14 while you’re at it. 

More on the Sylvania Smart+ Wi-Fi Color LED Light Bulbs:

  • Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts
  • Customize with millions of colors and tunable white (2700K-6500K)
  • 90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation
  • Easy setup with the (free) SYLVANIA Smart WiFi App
  • No hub or additional hardware is required
  • Dimmable with app and voice control

