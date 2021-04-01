FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 53% on Speck’s latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases from $20

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpeck
Save 53% From $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Presidio2 Armor Cloud iPhone 12 Case for $27.96. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 53% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Speck’s Presidio2 Armor Cloud case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in slim yet rugged design that can protect against up to 16-foot drops alongside bumps, scratches, and the like. Its unique colorway brings a slick design to your handset and is imbued with microban antimicrobial protection for some added peace of mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

Speaking of gear for your iPhone 12, there are plenty of price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide that are worth a look today. Our exclusive price cut is still slashing 50% off Nomad’s Base Station Pro which is live alongside the very first discount on Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger. Then go check out Anker’s new collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases that just launched earlier in the week.

Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud Case features:

PRESIDIO2 ARMOR CLOUD is a super-protective and pocket-friendly case that features bold and stylish designs that show off our Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology. Not only is this case stylish, but Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology protects your phone like never before. We’ve lined the perimeter of every case with air capsules. On impact, they compress and suspend your phone on a cushion of air, just like an airbag. That along with a re-engineered and advanced design to protect your phone against drops of up to 16 feet, while a scratch resistant film protects against imperfections. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Speck

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802...
Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup c...
DEWALT’s 200-lumen Jobsite Headlamp nearly strike...
Monster Adventurer Force speaker has a 40-hr. battery +...
Upgrade your bedroom with Zinus’ Upholstered Quee...
Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife with replaceable b...
Novation Launchpad Grid Controllers for Logic Pro now s...
Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tier...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

ESR MagSafe chargers, cases, and other accessories now up to 50% off from $9

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $10 (50% off), more

From $10 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $19 (Save 37%), more

From $8 Learn More
$250 off

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 packs a GTX 1650 Ti + 4K OLED display at $250 off

$1,200 Learn More
24% off

Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system at $250 shipped

$250 Learn More
Save $100

Anker Nebula portable projector brings the home theatre anywhere, from $280 (save $100)

From $280 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup camera kit at a low of $83.50

$84.50 Learn More
75% off

Microsoft launches massive Xbox Spring Sale with over 750 games at up to 75% off

Now Live! Learn More