Bring health and workout tracking to your routine: Samsung Galaxy Fit2 now $35 (Reg. $60)

Videojam (99.3% positive ratings from tens of thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Activity Tracker for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $49 at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Best Buy is also currently charging $50 for comparison. These fitness bands are a great way to bring workout and health tracking to your regimen without spending smartwatch money. It will automatically detect movement and begin tracking whether you’re just walking, jumping on the elliptical, or going for a swim. Alongside the Android/iPhone connectivity here, it sports a full-color AMOLED display and provides 15 days of operation on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $35, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more feature-rich solution from a trustworthy brand. Even the particularly affordable Amazfit Band 5 is going for slightly above $35 right now after you clip the on-page coupon (more details on this one right here). Either way, the options in this post are about as inexpensive as it gets for a brand name fitness tracker. If you do go with the Galaxy Fit2, this $15 band pack comes with eight different colorways to match your workout apparel.

Just make sure you check out the Apple Watch deals from $130 today, as well as the rest of our ongoing smartwatch/fitness tracker deals. These include everything from the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE smartwatch and Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch to Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS model. Then hit up our sports/fitness deal hub for even more discounted ways to upgrade your setup.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Fit2:

STARTS TRACKING WHEN YOU START MOVING: Walk, run, even hop on the elliptical—the Galaxy Fit2 automatically detects and tracks what you’re doing.

KEEP GOING 24/7: Track your day’s activities and your night’s sleep continuously with a battery that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge.

LIGHT AND BRIGHT DESIGN: Sleek and lightweight, Galaxy Fit2 features a curved and full-color AMOLED display that makes it easy to stay connected at a glance.

TOUGH, LIKE YOU: Galaxy Fit2 is made with a swim-ready and durable design.

