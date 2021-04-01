Target is now offering $100 Apple Gift Cards with $10 Target gift card attached for $100 with free email delivery. RedCard holders can score it for $95. These Apple gift card deals don’t come around nearly as often as they used to and today’s is matching the lowest we have tracked this year. This is a great way to score even deeper deals on apps, games, TV shows, movies and even subscriptions like Apple Music. If you were planning on spending any money at Apple’s digital storefronts, you might as well get some free credit and a $10 Target gift card while you’re at it. More details below.

The best way to optimize your Apple gift card value here is to apply it to items that are already marked down. While using it towards Apple Music subs, for example, is still a great option, the savings are even higher if you use it on the games and apps or TV shows and movies we feature on sale every day of the week. Here are all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals as well as Apple’s latest $5 movie sale.

You’ll also find some ongoing gift card deals right here including Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone Creamery, Build-A-Bear, and more. Then dive into our other tech gear offers and Apple guide for Apple Watch deals from $130, the Series 6 Nike+ models, and Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet, as well as today’s Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD price drops from $98.

More details on Apple Gift Cards:

Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only. For all things Apple—apps, games, music, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, accessories, and more. The perfect gift to say happy birthday, thank you, congratulations and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

