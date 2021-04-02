Just as Microsoft launched its massive spring game sale, Nintendo is back with a series of new publisher promotions. While not being billed as an official Nintendo spring event, we are now tracking a holiday-worthy collection of price drops on Bethesda titles, games from Warner Bros. and a series of Activision Blizzard releases. With deals starting from just $4, you’ll find everything from casual, family-friendly experiences to some of the best first-person shooters of the last few years, Elder Scrolls, loads of LEGO games, and more. Head below for some top picks and to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Nintendo spring game sale:

Target is still offering eShop gift card deals in its latest buy one get one 15% off sale event — a great way to score even deeper deals on digital eShop price drops. We are also still tracking some notable offers on PowerA Switch controllers (check out the new FUSION Pro with custom back paddles) and you’ll find even more of today’s best console game deals right here.

On the news side of things, the new Nintendo Switch reportedly still on track for holiday 2021, here’s the latest model Hori Split Pad Pro, pre-orders for the Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway set, and details on the newest edition of the popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller.

More on DOOM Eternal:

Spring game sale: DOOM Eternal, the award-winning game and “one of the best first-person shooters ever” according to GameRevolution, is coming to Nintendo Switch. Developed by id Software and Panic Button, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to DOOM, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Action Game of 2016. Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear…is you.

