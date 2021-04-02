Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater $30, LEGO Switch games from $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One/Series X at $29.99 in digital form. Also matched via Microsoft as part of the giant Xbox Spring Sale, but still listed at $40 via PSN. This is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest total we can find. Combining completely remastered versions of the first two iconic Tony Hawk games rolled into one, it is filled with nostalgic maps and skate parks, as well as all of the classic skaters and then some. The upgraded PS5/Xbox Series X version just released with free upgrades and the like as well. You can read all of the details on that right here. Head below for more deals including Pokken Tournament DX, LEGO CITY Undercover, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Ghost of Tsushima, SEGA Genesis Classics, It Takes Two, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Pokken Tournament DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO CITY Undercover eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more LEGO Switch games on sale from $6
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two $34 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II $9 (Reg. $15)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $33.50 (Reg. $48)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $10)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- Crysis Remastered $16.50 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Syberia 1 & 2 Switch $2 (Reg. $35)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl $20 (Reg. $50+)
- Plus Collector’s Coin
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Also on PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
