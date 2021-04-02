FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater $30, LEGO Switch games from $6, more

25% off $30

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One/Series X at $29.99 in digital form. Also matched via Microsoft as part of the giant Xbox Spring Sale, but still listed at $40 via PSN. This is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest total we can find. Combining completely remastered versions of the first two iconic Tony Hawk games rolled into one, it is filled with nostalgic maps and skate parks, as well as all of the classic skaters and then some. The upgraded PS5/Xbox Series X version just released with free upgrades and the like as well. You can read all of the details on that right here. Head below for more deals including Pokken Tournament DX, LEGO CITY Undercover, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Ghost of Tsushima, SEGA Genesis Classics, It Takes Two, and much more. 

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

No Man’s Sky Expeditions update includes all-new multiplayer game mode, challenges, more

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

