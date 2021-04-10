LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor hits all-time low of $303.50 (Reg. $400), more from $130

Amazon is offering the LG 34-inch FHD UltraWide Monitor (34WP65G-B) for $303.52 shipped. That’s $96 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Want a wider field of view while gaming and knocking out tasks? If so, LG’s recently-released UltraWide has you covered. It spans 34 inches and boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio. Other perks include AMD FreeSync, a borderless design, in addition to a tilt- and height-adjustable stand. Connectivity options include USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX. Having only been listed at Amazon since December, reviews are still rolling in for this display. That being said, the rating currently rests at 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced from $130.

More monitors on sale:

If none of the displays above are to your liking, peek at our roundup of 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors priced from $150. No matter which display you choose, you’ll need a place to put it. That’s why I recommend checking out Amazon’s foldable desk at $55, alongside others that are up to 29% off. You can also score Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp at $30.50. Finally, be sure to read up on LG’s new 86-inch webOS TV with Dolby Vision, HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and more.

LG 34-inch FHD UltraWide Monitor (34WP65G-B) features:

34” ultrawide fhd (2560 x 1080) ips display

srgb 99% color gamut with vesa displayhdr 400

usb type-c connectivity

amd freesync with 1ms motion blur reduction

3-side virtually borderless display with tilt/height adjustable stand

Connectivity technology: HDMI

