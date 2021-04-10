FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor hits all-time low of $303.50 (Reg. $400), more from $130

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsLGAcer
Amazon low From $130

Amazon is offering the LG 34-inch FHD UltraWide Monitor (34WP65G-B) for $303.52 shipped. That’s $96 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Want a wider field of view while gaming and knocking out tasks? If so, LG’s recently-released UltraWide has you covered. It spans 34 inches and boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio. Other perks include AMD FreeSync, a borderless design, in addition to a tilt- and height-adjustable stand. Connectivity options include USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX. Having only been listed at Amazon since December, reviews are still rolling in for this display. That being said, the rating currently rests at 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced from $130.

More monitors on sale:

If none of the displays above are to your liking, peek at our roundup of 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors priced from $150. No matter which display you choose, you’ll need a place to put it. That’s why I recommend checking out Amazon’s foldable desk at $55, alongside others that are up to 29% off. You can also score Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp at $30.50. Finally, be sure to read up on LG’s new 86-inch webOS TV with Dolby Vision, HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and more.

LG 34-inch FHD UltraWide Monitor (34WP65G-B) features:

  • 34” ultrawide fhd (2560 x 1080) ips display
  • srgb 99% color gamut with vesa displayhdr 400
  • usb type-c connectivity
  • amd freesync with 1ms motion blur reduction
  • 3-side virtually borderless display with tilt/height adjustable stand
  • Connectivity technology: HDMI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals LG Acer Sceptre

About the Author

DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls ...
Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives t...
Go natural with Puracy body wash, hand soap, more from ...
Amazon’s foldable desk plunges to $55, more as lo...
Amazfit’s Bip U smartwatch tracks your fitness go...
Amazon slashes up to 75% off multi-tools, now priced fr...
JBL’s waterproof Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets yo...
Add the best-selling Klein Digital Angle Gauge to your ...
Show More Comments

Related

$110 off

Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $150 (Up to $110 off)

From $150 Learn More
Reg. $230

Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $196 (Reg. $230)

$196 Learn More

Latest LG 4K Monitor packs 96-watt USB-C passthrough charging, HDR400, FreeSync, more

Order Now! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $18

DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls to $15 Prime shipped

$15 Learn More
50% off

Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives to $119 (Save 50%), more from $63

From $63 Learn More
Save now

Go natural with Puracy body wash, hand soap, more from $15, today only

From $15 Learn More
29% off

Amazon’s foldable desk plunges to $55, more as low as $54 (Up to 29% off)

From $54 Learn More