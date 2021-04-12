Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160, more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its All-new Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at $159.99 shipped for the 5-piece kit. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen, marks the best price we’ve seen this year, and has only sold for less over Black Friday. As one of the latest releases in Ring’s arsenal of home security offerings, its Alarm system delivers a keypad, siren, and range extender, as well as a contact sensor and motion detector. New additions to the platform include one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance alongside entirely redesigned sensors and accessories. You’ll still benefit from Alexa voice control and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Ring discounts:

And then be sure to check out the latest and greatest that Ring has to offer, with its new Floodlight Cam Pro just having been announced yesterday. Arriving with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection, this is the brand’s most capable outdoor camera yet, and debuts alongside the upcoming Video Doorbell 4. Both are now available for pre-order, too.

All-new Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

