FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 Smartwatch falls to 2021 low of $102 (Save 43%)

-
AmazonFitness Trackerticwatch
Reg. $180 $102

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $101.98 shipped in Glacier. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer saves you 43%, marks the second-best pricewe’ve seen to date, and comes within $2 of the all-time low set nearly a year ago. Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as 2-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings Wear OS to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

While you can still save on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $39, there are plenty of other ways to complete your workout regimen in our sports and fitness hub. You can still save on Tru Grit cast iron home exercise gear from $25, as well as FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench at $119. Not to mention the discount we’re still tracking on the workout-ready New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones at $40.

TicWatch S2 features:

Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Certified by US Military Standard 810G, the perfect sidekick as you get in touch with nature’s wilder side.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

ticwatch

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta wireless dimmer s...
Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with ...
Your toolbox deserves this #1 best-selling multi-bit sc...
AirPods Pro fall to $200 at Amazon with ANC, Hey Siri, ...
Blu-ray + 4K from $7: 2001 A Space Odyssey, Ghostbuster...
Get ready for summer with Anker’s Soundcore IPX5 ...
Take 30% off HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headse...
Have Siri unlock the front door with August’s lat...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

Fitbit Charge 4/SE return to all-time lows starting at $100 (Save $50)

$100 Learn More
2021 low

Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta wireless dimmer starter kit includes two switches for $132

$132 Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160, more

From $160 Learn More
Save 15%

Your toolbox deserves this #1 best-selling multi-bit screwdriver for just $13

$13 Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro fall to $200 at Amazon with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save $49)

$200 Learn More
Save now

Blu-ray + 4K from $7: 2001 A Space Odyssey, Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, much more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $300

Gotham’s 20-piece Cook and Bakeware Set + 10-yr. warranty now $180 (Reg. $300)

$180 Learn More
Reg. $49

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential brings Assistant to the nightstand at $30 (Save 39%)

$30 Learn More