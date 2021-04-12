TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 Smartwatch falls to 2021 low of $102 (Save 43%)

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $101.98 shipped in Glacier. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer saves you 43%, marks the second-best pricewe’ve seen to date, and comes within $2 of the all-time low set nearly a year ago. Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as 2-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings Wear OS to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

While you can still save on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $39, there are plenty of other ways to complete your workout regimen in our sports and fitness hub. You can still save on Tru Grit cast iron home exercise gear from $25, as well as FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench at $119. Not to mention the discount we’re still tracking on the workout-ready New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones at $40.

TicWatch S2 features:

Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Certified by US Military Standard 810G, the perfect sidekick as you get in touch with nature’s wilder side.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!