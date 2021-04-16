FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sheffield’s $10.50 Elliptic Folding Knife uses replaceable utility blades (Save 20%)

-
20% off $10.50

Amazon is offering the Sheffield Elliptic Folding Lockback Utility Knife for $10.40 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This unique offering blends a folding pocket knife and utility blade to level up your current Amazon unboxing routine. Once folded it converts into smooth oval shape that should be comfortable to tote in your pocket. Since it accepts standard utility blades, you won’t have to worry about sharpening, unlike most pocket knives. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

An even more affordable solution is MTech USA’s Spring-Assisted Folding Knife at $9 Prime shipped. Going this route shaves 17% off what you’d spend on the deal above. With over 5,900 Amazon shoppers having left a review, this offering boasts a 4.5/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse our sports and fitness guide. There you’ll find similar deals like Imperial’s Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 in addition to up to 75% off multi-tools priced from $5.50. And if you’d like to tidy up your shop or garage, check out Bora’s Lumber Organizer at $40 and Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack for $5.50.

Sheffield Elliptic Folding Lockback Utility Knife features:

  • Easy One Hand Opening
  • 0. 8 Ounces, 2-1/4 Inches Closed
  • 2-1/4 Inch Rust Resistant Stainless Steel Blade
  • Anodized Aluminum Handle with Attractive Wood Finish

