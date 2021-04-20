It is now time to gather all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. The OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale is still offering up to $200 off handsets as well as up to 50% off accessories, and you’ll find even more hardware offers right here, but for now it’s on to the best price drops on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like ProCam X, Templar Battleforce RPG, Braveland Pirate, Johnny Bonasera titles, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Nokia’s all-new 5.4 handset, its 8.3 model, and Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Mobvoi’s spring sale that knocks up to 40% off Wear OS TicWatch wearables. Those deals join today’s Fitbit’s Ace 2 Activity Tracker price drop, yesterday’s Fitbit’s Google Assistant-enabled Sense Smartwatch offer, and TiVo’s Android TV 4K media player at $35.50. Just be sure to head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup as well for all of your charging and audio needs from $7.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on ProCam X:

ProCam X will turn your phone into professional camera wanna be, with full control over exposure, focus, white balance, ISO and another features like a professional camera, which can bring your mobile photography to the next level. Take the best capture of your photo and even record your video in high resolution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!