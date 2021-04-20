FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some solid offers on various Resident Evil titles including the recent remakes, RE 7 to get your ready for RE Village, and more. Resident Evil 2 remake is now down to $15.99 in digital form via Microsoft and Sony (or $18 in physical form at Amazon). While the Resident Evil 3 remake is marked down to $19.79 on Xbox and PlayStation. Regularly between $30 and as much as $40 in digital form, these are the lowest prices we can find. Both of which have been remade from the ground up for modern day hardware while still remaining (mostly) faithful to the originals. While most folks are focused on Resident Evil 8 Village and the new demos, today’s RE deals (there are more below) are a great way to ready you for next month’s release. Head below for more deals including Resident Evil 7, Just Dance 2021, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Super Meat Boy Forever, and much more. 

Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation

Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

