Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some solid offers on various Resident Evil titles including the recent remakes, RE 7 to get your ready for RE Village, and more. Resident Evil 2 remake is now down to $15.99 in digital form via Microsoft and Sony (or $18 in physical form at Amazon). While the Resident Evil 3 remake is marked down to $19.79 on Xbox and PlayStation. Regularly between $30 and as much as $40 in digital form, these are the lowest prices we can find. Both of which have been remade from the ground up for modern day hardware while still remaining (mostly) faithful to the originals. While most folks are focused on Resident Evil 8 Village and the new demos, today’s RE deals (there are more below) are a great way to ready you for next month’s release. Head below for more deals including Resident Evil 7, Just Dance 2021, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Super Meat Boy Forever, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- Nintendo Indie World game sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $13 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 60% off
- Resident Evil 7 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on PSN
- Xbox Un-Halloween sale up to 80% off
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Meat Boy Forever Xbox $18 (Reg. $20)
- Exit the Gungeon $7 (Reg. $10)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Watch Dogs Legion $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- LIMBO Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bastion Switch $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- PSN Yakuza franchise sale from $5
- EARTHLOCK Switch $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4
Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer
Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation
Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown
Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18
First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more
Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
